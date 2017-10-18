New Orleans East tire fire sends thick plume of smoke into the air

NEW ORLEANS – A pile of tires caught fire in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon, sending a thick cloud of black smoke into the air.

According to Total Traffic New Orleans, the fire is burning near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Reynes Street. It began just before 4 p.m.

NOFD has extinguished the fire. The fire’s cause is unknown.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News is on the scene and will continue to update this story as more information is available.

