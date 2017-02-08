Tornado destroys several homes rebuilt after Katrina

NEW ORLEANS -- A powerful tornado ripped through New Orleans East leaving residents picking up the pieces to their home.

"At first I heard the wind. It was loud and all of a sudden boom, boom, boom, boom," Thelma Packnett said as she described the tornado ripping through her New Orleans East home. "It's like somebody had a cannon ball and dropped a bomb in my house. It was fast.”

And it was like nothing she'd experienced before, which is saying a lot. The 62-year-old is a Hurricane Katrina survivor, far from the only one in her neighborhood.

"What I’m watching and cleaning up now is what I went through (after Katrina)," says Toni Williams. "This is not a wanted memory."

The damage is extensive. There are torn off roofs, damaged cars, utility poles and trees broken in half.

Homeowners are left wondering where they go from here.

"Just rebuild and start all over again," says Kevin White who grew up near Grant Street and Sandalwood Street.

Families are picking up pieces of their homes and just happy to be alive.

"It could’ve been much, much worse. The most important thing is I’m alive," Packnett said.

(© 2017 WWL)