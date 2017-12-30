Traffic and parking restrictions for New Year's Eve, Sugar Bowl

From Friday, Dec. 29 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, parking will not be permitted from 12 p.m. – 6 a.m. in the 700 and 800 blocks between Dauphine Street and Royal Street on both sides of the following streets:

Iberville Street

Bienville Street

Conti Street

St. Louis Street

Toulouse Street

St. Peter Street

Orleans Street

St. Ann Street

No parking will be permitted on both sides of Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard during this time as well.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 ft. of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs daily. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Starting Saturday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 1 from 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., NOPD will implement a soft (exterior) closure of the French Quarter. Exterior streets are all streets leading into the French Quarter on Canal, Decatur, N. Rampart and Dumaine Streets.

Entry to the French Quarter from Canal Street, Decatur Street, Dumain Street and Rampart Streets will be via controlled access only. Taxis, limos and vehicles needing to access businesses in the French Quarter will be able to cross Bourbon Street, but Bourbon Street will be a pedestrian mall.

Large trucks, busses and vans may be made to detour out of the area and only access the French Quarter on exterior streets. Exterior streets are all streets leading into the French Quarter on Canal, Decatur, N. Rampart and Dumaine Streets.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest, located at Jackson Square and the Jax Brewery parking lot off Decatur Street, will begin at noon and last through Sunday Dec. 31 at 12 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

On Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m., the Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade will begin at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, proceed down Decatur Street, past Jackson Square and the Allstate Fan Fest, disbanding at Canal Street. Street closures will start at approximately 2 p.m. and will include N. Peters Street from Canal to Conti Streets and from Dumaine Street to Elysian Fields Avenue, and Decatur Street from Conti to Dumaine Streets.

NOPD officers will monitor the pedestrian crowd and will divert vehicular traffic from Decatur and S. Peters Street, between Canal Street and Esplanade Avenue, as needed based on pedestrian traffic. Heavy trucks and bollards will be used to enhance the closure of Decatur Street for the protection of pedestrians. NOPD anticipates a large pedestrian crowd and encourages drivers to avoid this area.

On December 31 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., parking will not be permitted at the following locations:

Elysian Felds (Uptown side only) from Burgundy to N. Peters Streets

N. Peters Street from Esplanade Avenue to Dumaine Street

Decatur Street from Dumaine to St. Phillip Streets

Sunday, Dec. 31

Starting on December 31 at 10 a.m. and ending on January 1 at 4 a.m., parking will not be permitted at the following locations:

Decatur Street from Dumaine to Conti Streets

N. Peters Street (both sides) from Conti to Canal Streets

Monday, Jan. 1

On Monday, Jan. 1, for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, NOPD officers will be monitoring pedestrian crowds in the French Quarter and will divert vehicular traffic if necessary. NOPD will regulate traffic around the Mercedes-Benz Superdome starting approximately one hour before the start of the 7:45 p.m. game.

