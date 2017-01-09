Trial date set for doctor accused of rape

NEW ORLEANS - A trial date has been set for a plastic surgeon accused of raping his wife and videotaping some of his patients.



The trial of Dr. Ali Sadeghi will begin March 20. Sadeghi denies the allegations and blames the ordeal on a nasty divorce.



Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Laurie White es expected to rule within the week on a request by the defendant to suppress evidence obtained from a search warrant.



On Feb. 22 there is another scheduled hearing to discuss other motions.



Dr. Sadeghi remains out on bail, which was $200,000 for the second-degree rape charge and $200,000 for the video voyeurism charge.







