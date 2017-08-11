Turbine repaired; generators here and on way; sandbags to be available if needed

Mayor Landrieu and some members of his administration, along with some council members at a meeting to discuss the problems and possible solutions to the pump station issues.

Excerpts from Mayor Landrieu's press conference.



- Damaged turbine repair is successful, slowly coming back online

- 6 backup generators are here, another 20 on the way

- "We have what we need for typical rainfalls. Not what we need for deluge."

- We will have flooding with a 5 to 9 inch event

- Drinking and sewerage service not affected

- Algiers, N.O. East and Lower Ninth Ward not impacted

- Please call 911 if heavy rain causes street flooding

- "We continue to be at risk until more turbines are fixed."

- High water vehicles are staged in case they are needed

- There will be sand bag locations if needed, sites to be released later

- The generators will stay through hurricane season even after the turbines are back online

- "We have an old system that needs to be upgraded"

