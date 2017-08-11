WWL
Turbine repaired; generators here and on way; sandbags to be available if needed

Mayor Landrieu gave an update on the Sewerage and Water Board pumps on Friday morning. He says repairs have been made to to the damaged turbine.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 10:30 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

Excerpts from Mayor Landrieu's press conference.

- Damaged turbine repair is successful, slowly coming back online

- 6 backup generators are here, another 20 on the way

- "We have what we need for typical rainfalls. Not what we need for deluge."

- We will have flooding with a 5 to 9 inch event

- Drinking and sewerage service not affected

- Algiers, N.O. East and Lower Ninth Ward not impacted

- Please call 911 if heavy rain causes street flooding

- "We continue to be at risk until more turbines are fixed."

- High water vehicles are staged in case they are needed

- There will be sand bag locations if needed, sites to be released later

- The generators will stay through hurricane season even after the turbines are back online

- "We have an old system that needs to be upgraded"

© 2017 WWL-TV


