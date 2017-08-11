Turbine repaired; generators here and on way; sandbags to be available if needed

Excerpts from Mayor Landrieu's press conference.
- Damaged turbine repair is successful, slowly coming back online
- 6 backup generators are here, another 20 on the way
- "We have what we need for typical rainfalls. Not what we need for deluge."
- We will have flooding with a 5 to 9 inch event
- Drinking and sewerage service not affected
- Algiers, N.O. East and Lower Ninth Ward not impacted
- Please call 911 if heavy rain causes street flooding
- "We continue to be at risk until more turbines are fixed."
- High water vehicles are staged in case they are needed
- There will be sand bag locations if needed, sites to be released later
- The generators will stay through hurricane season even after the turbines are back online
- "We have an old system that needs to be upgraded"
