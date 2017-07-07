Two men injured in 7th Ward shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 7th Ward Friday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of Saint Bernard Avenue and North Dorgenois Street.

Police said three men were approached by a gray Infiniti on one side and a yellow SUV drove up on the other side of their car. Someone in both of the other vehicles fired at the men, hitting a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old man. Police said the victims are listed in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man in the victims' vehicle was not hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

