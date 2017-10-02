WWL
Two pumps go offline at pump station 3 as downpours flood streets

Paul Rainwater, the interim chief of the Orleans Sewerage and Water Board talked to Eric Paulsen about the status of the city's drains and pumping during Monday's flood.

Kevin Dupuy and WWLTV.com , WWLTV 2:33 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Heavy rain caused widespread street flooding across New Orleans Monday, reigniting fears among residents about the city’s pumping capacity.

Paul Rainwater, the leader of the Sewerage and Water Board’s interim management team, said that 109 of the city’s 120 drainage pumps were working correctly Monday. He added that three of S&WB power turbines at the Carrollton plant were also working.

Heavy rains poured more than three inches of rains in parts of the New Orleans Metro area. As of 1:45 p.m., Metairie received the highest amount of rain at 4.54”

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes until 3:15 p.m.

Rainwater reported that an issue at pump station 3 caused two pumps to go offline. It is unclear at this time when those pumps will come back online. Pump station 3 serves the Gentilly area.

Rainwater also said that pump station 12, which was not manned for hours during the August 5 flooding, was staffed Monday afternoon.

Monday’s heavy rains caused street flooding in areas impacted by the August 5 flooding. Residents near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and Broad Street moved their vehicles to higher ground.

Multiple cars were abandoned in floodwaters under the overpass on Paris Avenue near Gentilly Boulevard. New Orleans Police used barricades to close the road. Eyewitness News’ Kristin Pierce observed floodwaters pool under the overpass to nearly 3 feet.

As of 1:45 p.m., the floodwater under the Paris Ave. the underpass was receding.

