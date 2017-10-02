Two pumps go offline at pump station 3 as downpours flood streets

Flooding near Gentilly and Paris (Photo: Winstrom, Sam, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Heavy rain caused widespread street flooding across New Orleans Monday, reigniting fears among residents about the city’s pumping capacity.

Paul Rainwater, the leader of the Sewerage and Water Board’s interim management team, said that 109 of the city’s 120 drainage pumps were working correctly Monday. He added that three of S&WB power turbines at the Carrollton plant were also working.

Heavy rains poured more than three inches of rains in parts of the New Orleans Metro area. As of 1:45 p.m., Metairie received the highest amount of rain at 4.54”

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes until 3:15 p.m.

Rainwater reported that an issue at pump station 3 caused two pumps to go offline. It is unclear at this time when those pumps will come back online. Pump station 3 serves the Gentilly area.

S&WB - We had an issue at Pump Station 3 (Gentilly) with two pumps out. We have 109 of 120 available citywide on east bank. — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 2, 2017

Rainwater also said that pump station 12, which was not manned for hours during the August 5 flooding, was staffed Monday afternoon.

Monday’s heavy rains caused street flooding in areas impacted by the August 5 flooding. Residents near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and Broad Street moved their vehicles to higher ground.

Multiple cars were abandoned in floodwaters under the overpass on Paris Avenue near Gentilly Boulevard. New Orleans Police used barricades to close the road. Eyewitness News’ Kristin Pierce observed floodwaters pool under the overpass to nearly 3 feet.

We've seen the mark on the high water marker go up since we've been here -- about 20 mins pic.twitter.com/bi4u1KKs2v — Kristin Pierce WWLTV (@KPierceTV) October 2, 2017

As of 1:45 p.m., the floodwater under the Paris Ave. the underpass was receding.

© 2017 WWL-TV