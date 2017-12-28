Undocumented immigrant remains in Mid-City church month later

Jose Torres has been in the First United Methodist Church for more than a month.

Torres is a citizen of El Salvador, in the country illegally, fighting to stay in the United States.

He’s just one of an estimated thousands of people in the New Orleans Metro Area who are in the country illegally and feat the stepped up immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

While taking refuge at the church, Torres is relying on a federal policy that discourages arrests at churches, schools, hospitals and large gatherings such as protests.

“For me, as the father of a family, it does just rip my heart apart to see that none of this matters to ICE, they want to completely rip my life apart,” Torres said.

An ICE spokesperson would not comment on Torres’ case, but said they would avoid areas like churches and schools.

Meanwhile, Torres only has time with his family when they drive in from Gretna.

