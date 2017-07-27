WWL
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

UNO cancels classes due to AC outage

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 9:14 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - Classes have been called off at the University of New Orleans Thursday due to what the university says is a widespread air conditioning outage on campus.

"The University experienced a main power outage at its central plant this morning," said a statement from the university. "As a result, the air conditioning in the majority of on-campus buildings is not working properly."

The school said that classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.

The school also said that non-essential personnel need to check in with their supervisor, but would likely be released for the day.

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories