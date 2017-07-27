UNO cancels classes due to AC outage

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS - Classes have been called off at the University of New Orleans Thursday due to what the university says is a widespread air conditioning outage on campus.



"The University experienced a main power outage at its central plant this morning," said a statement from the university. "As a result, the air conditioning in the majority of on-campus buildings is not working properly."



The school said that classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.



The school also said that non-essential personnel need to check in with their supervisor, but would likely be released for the day.





