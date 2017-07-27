UNO classes to resume Friday

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS - Classes will resume Friday at the University of New Orleans after they were called off Thursday as a power outage at the central power plant shut off air-conditioning to most of the campus.



"The University experienced a main power outage at its central plant this morning," said a statement from the university on Thursday. "As a result, the air conditioning in the majority of on-campus buildings is not working properly."



The school said that classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day Thursday.



"Repairs have been completed," said a statement from the universtiy. "The university will resume classes and regular operations tomorrow (Friday)."





