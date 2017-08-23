UPDATE: 19-year-old reported missing from New Orleans East home found safe

(Photo: New Orleans Police Department, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - UPDATE: The New Orleans Police Department reported Chavarria has been found in good health

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman reported missing from her New Orleans home last week.

According to New Orleans Police, Jaqueline “Julissa” Aguilera Chavarria, 19, was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday inside her home in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

“When her mother returned home the next day, she noticed her daughter, Chavarria was not home and several of her daughter’s clothes were missing,” the NOPD said.

Police say the mother contacted several relatives and friends but Chavarria has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Chavarria’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police Seventh District detectives at 604-658-6070.

