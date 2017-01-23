15-year-old killed, 13-year-old injured in 9th Ward shooting

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal double shooting involving two teenagers in the Ninth Ward Saturday night.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of Desire Street.

Police said they found the body of a 15-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the second victim was a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the arm. He was brought to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

