UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect dead after officer-involved shooting by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- An operation to arrest a pair of armed robbery suspects ended after and an officer-involved shooting that has left a man dead.

The incident occurred 10000 block of Curran Blvd at the Carriage House Apartments in New Orleans East around 5 p.m.

According to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison, a robbery investigation led them to the apartment complex. Harrison said two suspects who police believe were involved in one or more armed robberies were inside of an apartment that faced the complex courtyard.

"Plain clothes officers were inside of the courtyard to do surveillance on apartment 64, to kind of do surveillance on the apartment," Harrison said.

The chief said at some point, the surveillance team saw the two suspects leave, and before NOPD's tactical team could enter the courtyard, the suspects ran.

"What I can say right now is that our officer fired his weapon multiple times, striking the suspect who collapsed, and is now deceased in the courtyard," Harrison. "The firearm he was seen carrying is on the ground next to his body."

There is no word on whether the suspect fired or raised his gun at the officer. The chief added that incident was not caught on body-worn camera video because the officer was in plain clothes.

Harrison said the Force Investigation Team at the Public Integrity Bureau are the lead investigators but are being joined by the Independent Police Monitor and the Federal Consent Decree Monitor. He added the FBI Civil Rights department is also involved in the investigation.



No officers were injured, according to the NOPD.

Harrison added the investigation is still fluid and at this time, those were the only immediate details available to be released.





