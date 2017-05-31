(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Three people, including a toddler, were injured during a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 10 near the Poydras Street exit, police said.

The victims were headed east when they were approached by another vehicle whose occupants opened fire on them about 9:30 p.m. Paramedics treated all three victims, police said.

Police initially said a man and woman were shot while driving on the interstate. The third victim, whom police said might have been a year old, was first mentioned Wednesday in an overnight crime log.

Police did not provide information on the victims' injuries or their conditions.

Police have not announced any arrests or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

