UPDATE: 'power fluctuation' causes boil water advisory for East Bank of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Mayor Mitch Landrieu's Office says a "power fluctuation" caused a widespread drop in water pressure in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

The fluctuation caused the city to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for the East Bank until futher notice.

Landrieu's office released the following statement about the issue:

"This morning, there was a power fluctuation at the Sewerage & Water Board Carrollton Plant which caused a momentary drop in water pressure."

Several residents across New Orleans took to social media to report low water pressure at their homes. Users reported issues in Bywater, Garden District, Midcity, Uptown and in the Marigny area.

“Got virtually nothing coming out of the faucet in the Lower Garden District too,” Brett Michael tweeted.

Low water pressure here in Mid City means Oscar gets some hurricane stash water bc this dog mom doesn't know what's up. pic.twitter.com/7OGTPQ5szy — chelsea brasted (@cabrasted) September 20, 2017

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Sewerage and Water Board reported the power fluctuation. The information was released from Mayor Mitch Landrieu's Office.

