Uptown resident says theives are stealing history from home piece by piece

NEW ORLEANS -- One Uptown resident says he has had enough from thieves constantly stealing from his historic home, destroying it slowly.

The home sits on St. Charles Avenue.

“They’ve taken potted plants, benches, and statues,” John Ernst said.



Most recently, thieves chiseled the iron vents out of the base of the home. Ernst has since replaced the stolen vents with replicas, which the thieves have ignored.



“There’s no point in taking them since they’re only aluminum,” Ernst said.



Still, the experiences have left him shaken.

"It's very frightening, it's very disturbing,” Ernst said.

Patty Gay with the Preservation Resource Center finds it equally disturbing.

"I'm very distressed to hear this is going on,” Gay said. “Our historic houses, our historic built environment are so important to us here."

Gay said the old homes in New Orleans are not only historic, it's a reason why visitors come to the city.

"We really want to instill in everyone how important our buildings are to our economy and to our quality of life here,” Gay said.

Ernst isn't taking any more chances. Now anything in his yard he doesn't want to be stolen, he chains to the ground.

He hopes the thieves don't return and he especially hopes the thieves never come by when his wife is home.

"I guarantee you if my wife runs into them they're dead and she's a pretty good shot,” Ernst said.



The Preservation Resource Center said before you buy an antique or historic item, make sure the documentation is included showing exactly where the item came from to make sure it’s not stolen.

