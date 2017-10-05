Vehicle reportedly goes over Judge Seeber Bridge; traffic being diverted

(Photo: Photo via MITT HINTON / The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- A car has reportedly plunged into the Industrial Canal near the 9th Ward Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon at the Judge Seeber Bridge on Claiborne Avenue, which links New Orleans with St. Bernard Parish.

Witnesses told WWL-TV the driver of a Jeep Cherokee passed a barricade on the bridge while it was up and got into an argument with one of the bridge workers before the vehicle plunged into the water below.

Traffic being rerouted after car goes over Claiborne Bridge. pic.twitter.com/JWOHAYqkJX — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) October 5, 2017

Multiple agencies, including NOPD, NOFD and the Coast Guard were on the scene looking for the vehicle.

The story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV