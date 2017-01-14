Volunteer opportunities and marches on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: (FILES) US civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 28 August, 1963, on The Mall in Washington, DC, during the "March on Washington" AFP/Getty Images (Photo: AFP/Getty Images FILE PHOTO, 2004 AFP)

NEW ORLEANS -- Martin Luther King Day isn't just a day off, it's a day of service.

If you'd like to give back to the community this Monday, here are a few of the opportunities available.

City Year New Orleans' Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Arthur Ashe Charter School, 1456 Gardena Drive, New Orleans, LA 70122

8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Join more than 200 volunteers for a powerful day of service as they honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Volunteers will serve with Edible Schoolyard NOLA at Arthur Ashe Charter School and throughout Gentilly.

Visit their website or contact Colleen Trowbridge at ctrowbridge@cityyear.org to register.

HandsOn New Orleans "A Day On, Not a Day Off!"

Volunteers of all ages are invited help realign and clean the headstones of American soldiers at Chalmette National Cemetery.

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM or 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

8606 West St Bernard Hwy, Chalmette, La

31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Official Day Memorial March New Orleans

Opening program starts at 9:00 AM on the steps of City Hall; March begins at 10:00 AM

March begins at City Hall and ends at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. & S. Claiborne Ave.

"Keep the Dream Alive": MLK March & Rally in LaPlace

Line-up at 8:00 AM; March begins at 9:00 AM

The line-up for the march will occur at the intersection of 400 Ory Dr., and Belle Pointe Blvd., LaPlace. The march will proceed up Belle Pointe Blvd. down Airline Hwy. to New Wine Christian Fellowship, 1929 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA.

The program immediately following the march, with keynote speaker Mr. Forell Bering Jr., will take place at New Wine Christian Fellowship (1929 W. Airline Hwy. 1929 W. Hwy., LaPlace, LA.). The event is sponsored by the Victory Beyond the Wall Ministry.

The West Bank Civic Association's Annual Martin Luther King Day March & Rally in Edgar

12:00 PM

Roland Borne Sr. Memorial Library, 2979 La. Highway 18, Edgard, LA.

Following the march, there will be a program at West St. John Elementary School.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force Inc. of Jefferson Parish's Parade (Jefferson Parish/Marrero)

Line-up at 8:45 a.m.; March begins at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will start at L.W. Higgins High School, 7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero and will end ends at Johnny Jacobs Playground, 5851 Fifth Ave., Marrero.

Kenner's 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Parade

11:00 AM

The parade will begin at Providence Baptist Church, 11509 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. It will proceed down Jefferson Highway (also known as Rev. Richard Wilson Drive) to Decatur Street to the Dr. Arthur P. Clay Sr. Resource Center, 200 Decatur St., Kenner.

There will be a special program at the Dr. Arthur P. Clay Sr. Resource Center (200 Decatur St., Kenner) from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Annual St. Charles Parish MLK March and Rally

The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Organization of St. Charles Parish. The guest speaker is Judge Regina Bartholomew Woods of New Orleans, Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal.

The pilgrimage will begin at the West Bank Bridge Park in Luling and end at Eual J. Landry, Sr. Alternative Programs Center, 108 Tiger Circle in Hahnville for a program.

