WATCH LIVE at 6 PM: WWLTV and AARP host mayoral debate

Latoya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will face off in a debate tonight, exclusively on WWLTV’s digital platforms.
The debate between the two run-off candidates will take place at Xavier Univerity at 6 p.m. Monday. You can watch it on WWLTV.com, as well as on our Facebook page and on the WWL-TV App.
Charbonnet and Cantrell will debate a number of topics, including crime, affordable housing and improving transportation in the city. They’ll also take questions from people watching through social media.
WWL-TV and AARP and hosting the debate, which will be moderated by Dennis Woltering.
