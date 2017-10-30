WATCH LIVE at 6 PM: WWLTV and AARP host mayoral debate

Latoya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will face off in a debate tonight, exclusively on WWLTV’s digital platforms.

The debate between the two run-off candidates will take place at Xavier Univerity at 6 p.m. Monday. You can watch it on WWLTV.com, as well as on our Facebook page and on the WWL-TV App.

Charbonnet and Cantrell will debate a number of topics, including crime, affordable housing and improving transportation in the city. They’ll also take questions from people watching through social media.

WWL-TV and AARP and hosting the debate, which will be moderated by Dennis Woltering.

Download the WWL-TV News App to recieve breaking news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations.



© 2017 WWL-TV