Water crisis: Portable toilets brought to airport; surgeries cancelled

As the New Orleans metro area began thawing from a 48-hour period spent mostly at or well below freezing, water problems began showing up causing requests for human conservation and boil water advisories in several parishes.

Around the metro New Orleans area there were several reports of businesses and, especially high-rise buildings not having water service above the first floor as water pressure drops.

Among the more alarming developments announced at a 10:30 a.m. press conference were the following:

- Some surgeries at Jefferson Parish medical facilities have been cancelled due to the water issues

- Several residents on the east bank of Jefferson Parish are not getting water to their homes

- The 'boil water advisory' in New Orleans, which extends to the entire east bank, will not be the 'typical 24-hour event,' and will likely be longer

- Armstrong International Airport does not have working toilets and portable toilets are being brought in; hand sanitizer provided

- I-10 through Jefferson Parish will likely reopen by noon

