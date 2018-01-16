Water main break causes street collapse in N.O. East, S&WB says

NEW ORLEANS - Emergency crews with the Sewerage and Water Board are responding to a 12-inch water main break in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.

According to spokesperson Richard Rainey, the break is located near the intersection of Morrison Road and Cove Drive. The break caused a portion of the pavement on Morrison Road to collapse, closing the eastbound lanes.

The S&WB warns that residents in the area may experience low water pressure. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

“More information will be available later today,” Rainey said.

