Water main break causes street flooding in Mid-City

(Photo: Rick Nelson, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – Residents in Mid-City are experiencing street flooding on Sunday night after a water main broke.



The break, according to viewers who sent photos to Eyewitness News, occurred at North Rendon and Banks Street.



Eyewitness News reached out to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board about the main break as a repair crew was not on the scene Sunday night and heavy rain is expected overnight.



“We’ll check on it,” Richard Rainey, a spokesperson for the Sewerage and Water Board, wrote in an email on Sunday night.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

