'We'll cry later - right now we'll celebrate'

With “I’m Walkin” blasting through a loud speaker, thousands of people marched and danced trough the streets of New Orleans, honoring the man best known as Fats Domino.

Those who knew and loved Fats Domino said it’s sad to see the father of rock n’ roll go, but it was beautiful to see so many people come out to celebrate his life with a second line.

Bobby Setter traveled all the way from Belgium to be in New Orleans for the second line. Setter is a pianist who toured Europe with Fats Domino four times since 1974.

"I saw him, seven weeks ago. That was the last time I saw him alive,” Setter said. “I didn't expect that it was going to be so quick, so fast."

A painful loss for a friendship that was about much more than music.

"I never met such a lovely, gentle, honest, Christian person in my life," Setter said.

Singer Charmaine Neville said Fats changed her life.

"He gave us a lot to remember, Neville said. “Not just his music, but his spirit. Because he taught me a lot of things. And you know, I don't think there's a musician -- in this city -- who knew Fats and he didn't learn or teach something to."



Fats Domino’s great nephew Floyd Domino Jr. says that wherever he travels, people want to know about his legendary relative.

"That's all I've been getting is just love,” Floyd Domino Jr. said. “When they find out my name and my last name -- and things you know. Oh man, it's so amazing!"



As the sun set, local musicians gathered on Fats Domino’s front porch, the gateway to what is what’s become a shrine to rock ‘n roll music and the man many say started it all.

