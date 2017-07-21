West Nile virus detected in some Orleans Parish mosquitoes; no human cases reported

NEW ORLEANS -- West Nile virus has been detected in some mosquitoes in Orleans Parish, according to city officials, but no human cases have been reported.

The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said it issued the news to make people aware so they can protect themselves.

"West Nile virus cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes and can be transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito," the statement from the city read. "While the majority of West Nile virus infections are asymptomatic, the virus can cause serious symptoms, especially for those over 65 years old or those who have compromised immune systems."

With West Nile virus present in some mosquitoes locally, the NOMTCB is urging residents to protect themselves with EPA-approved repellents and by emptying water-filled containers.

The New Orleans Health Department will continue to take proactive measure against mosquitoes, according to the city.

SAFETY TIPS

Protecting Yourself

The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

When using repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

If outside for long periods of time, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

For additional information regarding West Nile virus, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.

Protecting Your Home

Eliminate standing water around your home, where mosquitoes breed.

Remove trash and clutter, dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers each we to remove the eggs that have been deposited.

Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.

Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.

Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools and by calling 311.

Call 311 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov to report mosquito problems.

Tires are easily filled with water by rain and collect leaf litter, providing an ideal breeding site for mosquito larvae. Eliminating tires dumps will eliminate mosquito habitats.

Residents can place up to four tires weekly, stacked curbside along with their household trash.

Tires in front of abandoned lots will not be collected; they must be moved in front of a residence with curbside collection.

Residents can also bring up to four tires to the City's Recycling Drop-off Center on the second Saturday of each month which is located at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Report mosquito issues

Residents are encouraged to contact NOMTCB with any other questions or concerns regarding mosquitoes at (504) 658-2400 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov.

For additional information regarding Zika, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website: http://www.cdc.gov/zika/.

