What to expect at S&WB's second special meeting after floods

Mayor Landrieu at the Sewerage and Water Board meeting Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The Sewerage and Water Board is scheduled to meet for a second special meeting after the August 5 flooding event.

The meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., is to address some of the problems that have faced the organization and pumping system since the widespread flooding. On the agenda, members are expected to approve some of the emergency contracts to repair the city’s broken or damaged water pumps.

The board has come under increasing criticism after it was revealed at least 17 of the city’s water pumps were not working during the two recent floods.

At the last special meeting, board members moved forward to secure funding for the repairs. The group also started the process of bringing in a third party to design a plan on how to move the organization forward. Also, two members announced that they will retire and resign in the coming months.

