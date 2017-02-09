Where to volunteer or donate

Residents looking to support ongoing relief & recovery efforts are encouraged to contact the below organizations.
- The Greater New Orleans Foundation has activated the Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief. Donations can be made online.
- United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting monetary donations & seeking volunteers.
- The Food Pantry of New Orleans is accepting donations of non-perishable food items from the general public (Drop-off at 13040 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128).
- Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies (drop-off at 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123).
- Household of Faith is the drop-off and distribution station for clothing, toiletries and nonperishable items. For additional information, please call 504.347.0127.
- Evacuteer is scheduling meal delivery for the residents at the shelter. All restaurants and businesses interested in supporting, please email Kali Rapp Roy, Evacuteer Executive Director, at kali@evacuteer@org.
