Where to volunteer or donate

February 09, 2017

Residents looking to support ongoing relief & recovery efforts are encouraged to contact the below organizations.

  • The Greater New Orleans Foundation external link has activated the Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief.  Donations can be made online.
  • United Way of Southeast Louisiana external link is accepting monetary donations & seeking volunteers.  
  • The Food Pantry of New Orleans external link is accepting donations of non-perishable food items from the general public (Drop-off at 13040 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128).
  • Second Harvest Food Bank external link is accepting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies (drop-off at 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123). 
  • Household of Faith external link is the drop-off and distribution station for clothing, toiletries and nonperishable items. For additional information, please call 504.347.0127.
  • Evacuteer external linkis scheduling meal delivery for the residents at the shelter. All restaurants and businesses interested in supporting, please email Kali Rapp Roy, Evacuteer Executive Director, at kali@evacuteer@org. 

