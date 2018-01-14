Will food delivery apps change the food industry in N.O.?

NEW ORLEANS – There are now a few apps making it more convenient for residents to get the food they want without even leaving their house or job.



The Brunch Burger is one of the reasons why Chef Dayne Womax says people come to Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar, which turns three next week.



The restaurant, located in Mid-City, uses Uber East to take orders. Uber drivers then pick up and deliver them.



Womax said he estimates it has added up to 20 percent increase on top of regular sales.



"We don't have Uber Eats on Sunday because we have so many people in the restaurant,” Womax said.



The addition of the food delivery app has made him rethink staffing and how he runs business so it can grow steadily.



Steve Laborde is with Waitr, another food delivery app based out of Louisiana. He says there are no signs of the food delivery trend going backward anytime soon.

"We're up like 4000 percent over the past year,” Laborde said.



Laborde also said the service has pushed the restaurant industry up.

"It doesn't get much easier. One of our slogans is you can do it without pants,” Laborde said.

Ian McNulty, who covers food and culture for The New Orleans Advocate, said there is another side to the delivery apps though.



"It can be a double-edged sword. You have to remember that these services were created services who developed the service,” McNulty said.



However, he believes overall that it is a positive feature.



"I think it's the one that can do a good steady business that are going to see a positive impact,” McNulty said.



Back at Brown Butter, Chef Womax said he is still adjusting to using Uber Eats.



"It's definitely got our food in the hands of people who would never travel to Mid-City,” Womax said.



