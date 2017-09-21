Will S&WB issues drive voters to the polls this fall?

NEW ORLEANS - Sitting outside of St. Roch Market, Madera Rogers and Jeffrey Chitek feel relieved the city's precautionary boil water advisory is over.

"It's nice to be able to drink water that's readily available out of your tap," New Orleans resident Jeffrey Chitek said.

However, they wonder for how long. Records show the boil water advisory lifted today was the twelth in seven years.

That, on top of the recent problems facing the Sewerage and Water Board make both of them wonder about their quality of life.

"It's water. You know, getting water out. And getting water in," Rogers said.

Chelsea Moore says her life was completely disrupted when heavy rains flooded streets in her Gentilly neighborhood on Aug. 5.

"And I actually wrote a letter to the Sewerage and Water Board saying my quality of life is being affected by the lack of drainage on my street," Moore said.

Edward Chervenak, Director of the Survey Research Center at the University of New Orleans says they are not alone.

"Enterprise community which is a non-profit for affordable housing sponsored a survey in late August and asked people what their top three concerns are and the top three issues public officials should be addressing," Chervenak said. "Of course they put crime at number one, affordable housing at number two and flood control at number three."

Those are just the top three concerns. Several neighborhoods have launched campaigns to fix their streets.

Some even celebrated their potholes. It's likely you know of an abandoned car that's been sitting for far too long.

And while the city has made headway, blighted, overgrown properties are hard to miss. Will these issues be enough to drive people to the polls? Moore says it should.

"I know New Orleans we have that laissez faire thing ... and sometimes people can be apathetic towards things or they feel they can't make a difference or they feel their opinion doesn't count, but I hope that people will go out and vote," Moore said.

"Turnout has not been great for mayoral elections the last two cycles. Only about a third of voters actually turned out. So, maybe this might be an issue that will motivate people to get to the polls this time," Chervenak said.

