Wisner Bridge reopens after nearly 2 years of work

New Orleans City Officials will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29 at 11:15 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the newly-constructed bridge, which runs parallel to Bayou St. John and connects Wisner Boulevard to Interstate-610.

WWLTV 6:18 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

