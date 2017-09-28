Wisner Bridge reopens Friday

Photo courtesy LA DOTD.

NEW ORLEANS -- After nearly two years of construction, the Wisner Bridge will open the traffic again this Friday.

New Orleans City Officials will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29 at 11:15 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the newly-constructed bridge, which runs parallel to Bayou St. John and connects Wisner Boulevard to Interstate-610.

The $19.5 million project began in December of 2015.

