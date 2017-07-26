Woman dead after hit-and-run crash off Elysian Fields Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash off Elysian Fields Avenue in the Seventh Ward.

According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. at the intersection of North Dorgenois and Frenchman streets. A Mercury Milan traveling northbound collided in a t-bone crash with a Honda CRV.

"After the impact, the Mercury Milan continued on Frenchman Street, striking two residential structures in the 2500 block before coming to rest," NOPD said.

Two women who were in the Milan were transported to the hospital for treatment. One woman later died.

The driver of the CRV was reported to have exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208.

This is a developing story. Watch WWLTV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV