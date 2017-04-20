Woman, infant daughter reported missing may be in danger

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman and her infant daughter are missing and may be in danger.

According to NOPD, Kayla Shealy and her 5-month-old daughter, Kaydence, were last seen on April 19 at 5 p.m. Kayla Shealy, 27, is a reportedly a drug user according to NOPD. She and her 5-month-old baby may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Kayla and Kaydence Shealy's location is asked to call NOPD Detective Qualyndrea Jones at 504-658-6050.

