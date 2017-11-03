Woman rescued from overturned car in canal

Fire truck

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Fire Department was able to rescue a woman whose vehicle was submerged and overturned in a New Orleans East canal Friday morning.



The incident occurred around 7 a.m. along the I-10 Service Road between Mayo and Crowder Boulevards.



According to a fire department spokesman, A fire department unit responded to the scene and found the overturned and mostly submerged vehicle with the driver still trapped inside. The driver's daughter, who had been in the car also, had been able to get out before rescuers arrived.



The woman was pinned inside of the vehicle but found a small air pocket to breathe and talk to the firefighters, who worked on removing one of the vehicle's rear doors in order to keep the woman calm.



She was eventually freed and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

