Woman robbed inside of Algiers church

NEW ORLEANS - A woman was robbed inside an Algiers church according to NOPD.

Police said the robbery occurred in the 3700 block of MacArthur Blvd. around 9:35 a.m. on July 27.



According to police, the woman said she was inside the church when a man came in and asked her for money. When she told the man she didn't have any money to give him, he reached into her pocket, grabbed her cash and fled.



Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid-to-late 50s with a medium build and extremely short hair. He was wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth District at 658-6040 or the NOPD non-emergency line at 821-2222.

