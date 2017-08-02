UPDATE: Reported FQ robbery may not have been a robbery

NEW ORLEANS – What police were originally investigating as a robbery may not be what it seemed.

Preliminary reports said a woman was knocked out and robbed just after midnight on Aug. 2 near a French Quarter parking garage.

However, during a follow up interview, the reported victim told detectives that she had been drinking and wasn't sure whether she was attacked or fell down.

"As she was walking she fell and when she woke up her purse and her phone were missing," NOPD Eighth District Commander Nicholas Germon said. "She then walked to a friend's house about two miles away, then about four-and-a-half hours later she walked back and flagged down an officers."

According to Germon, the reported victim was carrying a second purse with an iPad inside that was not stolen. The victim's cellphone was also found and return later that day and her missing credit cards have not been used.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, but are cautious to classify the investigation just yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

