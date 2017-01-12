Worker rescued from small sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS - People who live at Regency Oaks Apartments were shocked to learn a maintenance worker from the complex fell into a hole Thursday.

"This is ridiculous, I know we're below sea level," Michael Dummett, who lives at the complex, said.

Neighbors identified the worker as "Mr. Antonio." He was helped by an off-duty officer and a Sewerage & Water Board employee.

"They literally pulled this man out the hole, if it wasn't for the policeman passing at the time, I think he would have been gone and would have drowned," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

Sewerage & Water Board workers said they had crews coming to out repair the waterline that was damaged, they say they have known about the leak since Wednesday.

"There was a waterline leak at this particular location, and that was reported to us yesterday," Joseph Becker with S&WB said.

Becker said they hired, Drenan, a contractor to replace the waterline back in May of last year.

He said there was a leak in the waterline and the hole was temporarily filled with sand where the line was and had an inspector to take a look to make sure it was safe.

"When the four-wheeler drove over, it caused a collapse in the sand in that particular area and so that's what caused the emergency," Becker said.

S&WB workers said the leak should be repaired Thursday and the water pressure in the neighborhood should be back to normal.

People who live at Regency Oaks Apartments said Mr. Antonio is recovering, no specifics about his injuries.

