'Yesterday these were homes and now they're gone'

Thelma Packnett's home in New Orleans East was also damaged in Hurricane Katrina. (Photo: Kristin Pierce)

NEW ORLEANS EAST- People who live in the New Orleans East community are picking up the debris left behind after a tornado smashed hundreds of homes and left thousands without power.



"I don't know what to say," Chantae Jones who lives in the area said.



Jones was walking to the bus stop near Schaumburg Elementary and couldn't believe what the homes looked like a day after the tornado hit.



"Just yesterday these were homes and now today they're gone, in a blink of an eye," Jones said.



State police are working with the National Guard to make sure people who live in the neighborhood can get in and keep those who want to take pictures out.



The goal is to get utility workers space they need to get power restored as quickly as possible.



Folks who stayed up all night to protect their valuables from looters said they're glad to see police roaming the area.



"People should be vigilant, there have been numbers of people saying oh and ah looks likes there's money in the devastated homes," Janet Andrews a homeowner said.



Andrews is urging others to stay away who aren't from this area.



"We don't know everybody who lives in the community l, but we know most of them, most have come to check on each other and we ask those who don't live in the area to stay away,"



Which can allow people to cleanup and get back on their feet as soon as possible.

(© 2017 WWL)