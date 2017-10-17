NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say a young child was cut to death in the Bywater neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the cutting happened in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.

“The victim involved is a young child,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

Police have not released any additional details about the crime at this time.

A WWL-TV crew is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV