NEW ORLEANS -- The city of New Orleans is seeing a sharp spike in gun violence, just 18 days into 2017.

More than 40 people in New Orleans have been shot with many of those victims being relatively young.

"Unfortunately that sort of trend of losing people has not gone away," Darrin McCall with the Youth Empowerment Project said. "We did lose one of our young people recently. You know the work that people are doing is building really close and trusting relationships with young folks and so to have a young person be killed and fall victim to violence. You know, there's no way around the professionalism sort of goes out of the window, all the boundaries and stuff. Cause it hurts."

The young man, who they did not want to name, is one of several juveniles killed this year on the streets of New Orleans.

Father Michael Pfleger, a well-known Pastor from Chicago's Southside, met with student and community leaders at Dillard University's MLK Worship Service Wednesday night. Father Pfleger says there is not a single solution to solving our nation's problem with gun violence, but says giving every child the same opportunities is a great start.

"You can't just tell young people, well just stop shooting. And not offer them anything! You've got to offer education, you've got to offer jobs, you've got to offer stability for food and for housing. And that's where we fail," Father Pfleger said.

Father Pfleger does that by reaching out to gang members and providing troubled youth with job opportunities and guidance.

"You can't change the violence in Chicago or New Orleans, but you can change starting with your house -- on your block -- in your neighborhood. And let that ripple affect hit across the city. We've got to wrap our arms around young people," Father Pfleger said.

The Youth Empowerment Project works to bring those same opportunities to young people in New Orleans.

"They are entitled to be loved and supported and be given opportunities to succeed and I think that's not something all of our young people have and may contribute to some of them being sort of tangled up in a lot of the violence that's going on," McCall said.

