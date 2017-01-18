Overflow crowds greet Pay What You Can day at Cafe that gives back

NEW ORLEANS -- Once a month, at a Central City cafe with a special mission, diners can pay what they want for their meal.

Cafe Reconcile is more than the neighborhood lunch joint. Its cafe is just one facet of a program that teaches at-risk youth life skills and helps them find work in the hospitality industry.

New Orleans is a city known for its food. Since the program started in 2000, more than a thousand people have successfully graduated from Cafe Reconcile and gone on to careers in the food industry.

Students at Reconcile are 16-24 years-old, and many are looking for an opportunity for a better life.

“Many of the students who come to us are looking for their first steady job,” said Gerald Duhon, executive director of Cafe Reconcile. “Many of them are not in school. We give them the opportunity to learn about the hospitality industry and also be welcomed into a big family here at Cafe Reconcile.”

Since the fall, the cafe has been running a once-a-month special where customers write in what they’d like to pay when the bill comes.

“Literally anyone who comes in can pay what they can,” said Duhon. “A hundred percent of everything that’s donated goes directly to our mission of helping young people transform their lives. It's a great way to connect to our community. It's a great way for folks to come in and see what we're about. If you learn about what we do at Cafe Reconcile, you're going to fall in love with what we do and want to help us out."

Duhon said on a usual day the cafe may serve 100-150 people, but on Pay What You Can Days, the cafe has served around 300 people.

“We’re a lot (busier), and it’s a day where we just give back,” said Brandi Addison, the lead line cook at the cafe.

Addison is a graduate of the program and worked at a restaurant on Magazine Street before being asked to come back and work for the program.

“Usually, it’s off the wall, the line is wrapped around the building,” Addison said.

Addison said wanting to come back to help students mirrors the sentiment of giving back, which is a goal of Pay What You Can Day.

“I wanted to come back and help students,” she said. “Show them and give them advice about everything I’ve been through to get where I am right now.”

Tuesday, the cafe paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by offering his favorite meal on the menu; BBQ chicken, collard greens and sweet potatoes.

“Dr. King’s work has made our work possible,” said Duhon. “He’s a great role model for our students. His teachings and his quotes are things that we talk about frequently here.”

The cafe only serves lunch, but even with limited hours, it’s gained a regular crowd.

“We come here all the time and we’ve never had a bad meal,” said Monica Miller, a New Orleans resident. Miller said she’s been to Pay What You Can Days before, but the special price isn’t what keeps her coming back. “Last time, we had fried catfish; it was so good. The food is what keeps me coming back. And, what they’re doing is a wonderful thing. It’s very positive.”

The next Pay What You Can Day is Feb. 21, and Cafe Reconcile is located at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. Click here to find out more about the program.

