Overturned 18-wheeler forces closures on I-510, traffic jam on I-10

NEW ORLEANS -- An overturned 18-wheeler is causing a traffic jam on I-10 East at I-510.

According to police, workers were forced to close down I-510 Northbound, the I-10 Eastbound on-ramp at I-510 and the I-10 Westbound flyover to safely move the 18-wheeler.

The Department of Transportation and Development's website shows a traffic jam on on I-10 East as well.

"Driver's can expect heavy delays in the area," an NOPD spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.



