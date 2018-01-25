NEW ORLEANS -- A suspicious package that contained a firework part and was found near the Amtrack station downtown has been destroyed.

Officials said they received a call about the package near the station around 11 a.m.

The object appeared to be a homemade firework mortar wrapped in tin foil, authorities said. A K-9 unit signaled explosives were present, so officers encased the item in heavy gel blocks and destroyed it.

© 2018 WWL-TV