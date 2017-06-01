Pain pill prescriptions to drop from 30 days to 7 under bill

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana patients who need short-term pain relief will soon stop receiving month-long prescriptions of highly addictive opioid drugs.

The House unanimously Thursday approved Rep. Helena Moreno's proposal to limit first-time prescriptions for acute pain to seven days. The limit is currently 30 days.

The bill, which doesn't apply to chronic conditions, heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk. The governor supports the bill, which he hopes will help combat the country's opioid crisis.

Moreno says 30-day prescriptions are excessive and can lead to abuse.

The House also unanimously backed Sen. Fred Mills' proposal to strengthen a state prescription monitoring program so doctors could detect if a patient is "doctor-shopping" for pain pills. It returns to the Senate for consideration of changes.

© 2017 Associated Press