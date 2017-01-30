Pair acquitted of perjury decades after testimony in murder trial

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS - Two men were acquitted of perjury Monday in a New Orleans case stretching back more than two decades.

Criminal District Judge Ben Willard declared Kevin “Lucky” Johnson and Hakim Shabazz not guilty following a judge trial that was completed last week after a single witness and more than an hour of blistering arguments.

Johnson and Shabazz testified that as teenagers in 1993, they had been coerced by police into naming then-17-year-old Jerome Morgan as the gunman who killed Clarence Landry III at a Sweet 16 birthday party at a local motel. Both teenagers testified at Morgan’s trial in 1994.

Their recantations in 2013, along with new evidence that had been hidden from Morgan’s defense attorneys, led to Morgan’s exoneration last year.

Despite the exoneration, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro continued to prosecute Johnson and Shabazz, even though Shabazz had been badly wounded in the shooting that took Landry’s life.

"Johnson and Shabazz either perjured themselves in 2013 to allow a cold-blooded murderer to walk free, or they perjured themselves in 1994 to put an innocent man in jail," Cannizzaro said in an earlier statement about his decision to prosecute.

Following Willard’s verdict, defense attorney Robert Hjortsberg, who represented Johnson, said the case was a waste of city resources.

“This case never should have been accepted,” Hjortsberg. “I think the timing of the way it was accepted and when it was accepted is very indicative of the vindictive nature of the prosecution.”

City Councilman Jason Williams, who represented Shabazz, said he has concerns about the message the case might send to would-be witnesses of crime.

“The last thing you want to have is a chilling effect on people coming forward to tell the truth. And that’s what this prosecution did,” Williams said. “That’s not a win. That’s not what this community wants or needs.”

Williams, who last year spearheaded the council’s move to cut $600,000 from the DA’s budget, said the prosecution illustrates that office’s misguided priorities.

“The criminal justice system has been basically chewing up and spitting out young black males and poor people for years,” Williams said. “This was clearly a situation in which that machine was about to chew up two more young men.”

In a statement Monday, Cannizzaro said, “the verdict was highly disappointing given the simple fact that this case presented to the Court.”

He continued to defend his decision to bring the case to trial.

“What everyone knows for certain is that the testimony of the defendants in 1994 was ‘materially contradictory’ to their testimony in 2013…When such actions are allowed to persist without consequence, they are absolutely corrosive to a criminal justice system,” Cannizzaro stated.

(© 2017 WWL)