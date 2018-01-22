Parents demanding answers after high school shooting in Gentilly

GENTILLY, La. - New Orleans Police are asking Gentilly residents to be on the lookout for a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly with tinted windows. They believe that kind of vehicle was involved in a shooting outside of Net Charter High School on the 6600 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police were actively investigating the scene, closing Franklin Avenue on Monday afternoon and at one point carrying several bags of what appeared to be possible evidence from inside the school.

Parents who went to Net Charter Monday to pick up their child, were greeted by police cars and crime tape.

"I'm noticing all the police so I thought I'd come down to see what was going on and I pulled into the parking lot and from talking with parents I found out what's going on," said parent Jessica Strange.

Panic immediately set in for many, like Sherri Thomas, who couldn't get any information from anyone for hours.

"I'm experiencing a lot of anxiety because I don't know what's going on," Thomas said emotionally. "I'm just really terrified. Not knowing is hard. I just wish they'd let us know."

Around 1:30 p.m., while students were outside for lunch, school principal Elizabeth Ostberg said faculty called 911 after hearing gunshots.

"Yes, it could be heard from inside the building," she said.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said at least three shots were fired. Initial findings also have officers believing that shots came from inside a dark-colored pickup truck towards a group of students on campus. Police say a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with what was initially believed to be a graze wound. They clarified later the injury was inconsistent with a graze wound and was being treated for an abrasion.



Harrison also added that at least two other students were being investigated for possible involvement.

"One of the students who was with the group has tested positive for gunshot residue on his hands," he said.

That student, Harrison says, was outside the school at the time of the shooting.

"Through the investigation which is still in a preliminary state, another student who was not part of the group was found to be in possession of live ammunition," he added.

Harrison later said that student was arrested.

However as police for answers, parents are demanding the same, upset by the school's lack of communication.

"I think it's really unfortunate they're not really telling parents what's going on because how are you supposed to know whether or not it's your child?" said Strange.

"As a parent I'm just trying to find out what's going on," said Thomas.

As students prepare for the week ahead, some want to know what actions, if any, the school will take to help deter this from happening again.

"I can't believe this is happening," said Thomas. "Because now I have to decide, do I really want to bring him back here? I don't want to come back here and go through this. Are they going to have security here tomorrow? Will there be a repeat performance? Right now, the issue isn't resolved and we don't know as we speak if they may come back. Who's to say it's not going to happen tomorrow and I'm concerned about that and I'm sure I'm not the only parent."

"I just really implore all the youth in the city and adults to just put the guns down and we have to come together as a community to figure this out," said Strange. "I don't know what to say, I really don't."

Eyewitness News also asked Principal Ostberg if extra security would be added and she said yes, but wouldn't go into detail what that extra security entails.

New Orleans Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call them and to also be on the lookout for a suspicious dark-colored pickup truck with possible tinted windows.

