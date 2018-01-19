Parents, teachers upset over missed school days

The water issues caused some schools to close for multiple days.

Jefferson Parish Public Schools have already announced that students will have a full day on the 24th to try and make up for lost days. No word on what other schools will do, and parents are ready to go back to a normal schedule.

Clarence Lockett's grand kids are loving the unexpected time off from school but Lockett on the other hand, not so much.

"It's been rough," Lockett said. "I have to feed them breakfast, they're hooping and hollering."

Icy roads left schools closed Wednesday and water issues kept them closed the rest of the week.

"Most people around here are single parents so it's an inconvenience for them," Lockett said.

He stepped in to watch his grand kids and any other kids on the block whose parents were left searching for childcare.

"Anyone who works, I'll watch them for them," Lockett said.

In the Irish Channel, KIPP Believe Primary teacher Eliza Meinig is helping parents out as well.

"I don't have to work so the least I can do is be available for people who do have to go to work on these days," Meinig said.

She's ready for her own kids to get back to a routine and frustrated about the time lost in the classroom.

"As a teacher, it really stinks because I think about all the kids and all the learning time we're missing with them and we just have so much to do and it seems a shame we've lost this time," Meinig said.

She says she understands the need to cancel classes because of icy roads, but Friday things should have returned to normal.

"I think everybody wishes the water system is our city was a little better so today we could have had a way to go back," Meinig said.

Parents and grandparents are worried about the amount of school that will have to be made up.

"I hope the sun stays like it is and we don't have anymore cold weather," Lockett said. "They keep it up, they won't be going back to school until after Mardi Gras the way it's going now."

© 2018 WWL-TV