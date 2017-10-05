Residents living in low lying areas prepare for Nate

NEW ORLEANS- On a Serene, moonlit night in Venetian Isles, Russel Vucinovich's family and friends are lifting their belongings to higher ground.

"Everything on the bottom floor of my house is going up three feet. And if it goes higher than that, then well.

We're in trouble," Vucinovich said.

With Tropical Storm Nate potentially headed this way, he knows how quickly waters could rise.

"We just had some East wind for about four days and we had three-and-a-half feet of water in front of our houses. Just from an East wind! If this storm comes in it's going to push it straight to us," Vucinovich said

At Caernarvon flood gate in St. Bernard Parish, boats and fishermen docked inside before crews closed it for the day.

McInnis says around 20 families live outside of the levee protection, along with hundreds of summer homes and fishing camps.

Earl Ronquillo traveled three hours from Buras to the flood gate to protect his boat, it's his livelihood.

"I lost my boat during Katrina, so, I didn't want to lose it again. It's a pain, really. It's not easy you know, and you have to stay on the, because you have evertything invested in them. That's the bad part about it," Ronquillo said.

In Lafouche Parish, residents hit the grocery stores, stocking up on food and items ahead of the storm.

"They got a levee behind us. If that breaks. People will be underwater," Lafourche Parish resident Vera Sauerwin said.

It's part of the risk and reality of living in low lying areas, knowing even the smallest tropical storm could disrupt their lives.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Department will begin distributing sandbags, Friday , October 6th at the St. Bernard Port.

