Part of Canal Street to be reduced to one lane for construction

NEW ORLEANS – Canal Street between Dorsiere and Bourbon Streets will be reduced to one lane beginning on Thursday, August 17 at 4 a.m.

The lane reduction will allow for construction crews to finish concrete placement on the 100 block of Bourbon Street. According to the city, work hours will be temporarily extended until 10 p.m.

Residents are advised to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site. Signs and traffic control, such as barrels and fencing, will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

The intersection of Iberville Street at Bourbon Street continues to be closed to through traffic as construction crews install new underground utilities. The intersection will re-open to traffic on August 25, weather permitting.

The work is a part of the French Quarter Infrastructure Project, which calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing sewer line, repaving the roadway, installing new sidewalks where necessary and installing curb ramps at intersections that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A full description of the project can be found here.

