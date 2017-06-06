Parts of I-12 in St. Tammany to close for emergency repairs Wednesday

COVINGTON – Part of I-12 eastbound in St. Tammany Parish will be closed for emergency repairs Wednesday morning.

Crews will close the outside lane of I-12 east from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at mile marker 56 to Highway 1077. DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” DOTD said.

© 2017 WWL-TV