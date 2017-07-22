Parts of Uptown to be affected by low water pressure over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS -- Parts of the Uptown area will have low water pressure over the weekend as a series of water line repairs are made, officials said.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB), water pressure is planned to drop in certain areas on both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The affected areas are:

ON FROM TO



Saturday, July 22nd



Perrier Street Soniat Street Bordeaux Street

Annunciation Street Amelia Street Constantinople Street

Annunciation Street Napoleon Avenue Constantinople Street



Sunday, July 23rd

Camp Street Arabella Street State Street

Pitt Street Calhoun Street Nashville Avenue

State Street Drive Walmsley Street Grape Street

Carondelet Street Constantinople Street Napoleon Avenue

S. Johnson Street Tulane Avenue Gravier Street

Inclement weather may delay the repairs and times the water may go back to normal pressure, said officials.

© 2017 WWL-TV