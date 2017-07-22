Parts of Uptown to be affected by low water pressure over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS -- Parts of the Uptown area will have low water pressure over the weekend as a series of water line repairs are made, officials said.
According to the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB), water pressure is planned to drop in certain areas on both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The affected areas are:
ON FROM TO
Saturday, July 22nd
Perrier Street Soniat Street Bordeaux Street
Annunciation Street Amelia Street Constantinople Street
Annunciation Street Napoleon Avenue Constantinople Street
Sunday, July 23rd
Camp Street Arabella Street State Street
Pitt Street Calhoun Street Nashville Avenue
State Street Drive Walmsley Street Grape Street
Carondelet Street Constantinople Street Napoleon Avenue
S. Johnson Street Tulane Avenue Gravier Street
Inclement weather may delay the repairs and times the water may go back to normal pressure, said officials.
