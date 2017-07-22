WWL
Close

Parts of Uptown to be affected by low water pressure over the weekend

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 7:47 AM. CDT July 22, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Parts of the Uptown area will have low water pressure over the weekend as a series of water line repairs are made, officials said.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB), water pressure is planned to drop in certain areas on both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The affected areas are:

ON                                                   FROM                                 TO

Saturday, July 22nd

Perrier Street                                    Soniat Street                        Bordeaux Street
Annunciation Street                         Amelia Street                       Constantinople Street
Annunciation Street                         Napoleon Avenue                Constantinople Street

Sunday, July 23rd

Camp Street                                     Arabella Street                     State Street
Pitt Street                                         Calhoun Street                     Nashville Avenue
State Street Drive                            Walmsley Street                   Grape Street
Carondelet Street                             Constantinople Street          Napoleon Avenue
S. Johnson Street                             Tulane Avenue                     Gravier Street

Inclement weather may delay the repairs and times the water may go back to normal pressure, said officials.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories